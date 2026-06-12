5 Fast-Growing Flowers That Will Turn Your Yard Into A Hummingbird Haven

One of the best ways to ensure you'll regularly seeing hummingbirds flitting around your back yard is to grow flowering plants. There is actually a wide variety of flowers that will attract hummingbirds. However, some of those take some time to grow and bloom. If you don't already have an established pollinator garden and are hoping to attract hummingbirds quickly, all is not lost: There are a number of fast-growing, easy to cultivate flowers that will add color to your garden and pull double-duty drawing in hummingbirds.

Hummingbirds are attracted to flowers for a variety of reasons. The nectar they are able to siphon from flowers provide them with energy. So, the more nectar a flowering plant produces, the more attractive it is to hummingbirds. Additionally, the color of the flower, as well as its shape, can draw in hummers. In general, red is top on the color list. In fact, adding more red to your yard will attract hummingbirds. These fast flyers also find hues of orange, yellow, and purple appealing. As far as shape, hummingbirds can draw nectar from almost any flower, but long, tubular-shaped blossoms growing up off the ground — as on vines or long stems — are their preference. They'll even visit some flowers for the bugs those plants attract. So your options are pretty wide when it comes to planting these fast-growing blooms.