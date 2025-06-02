The Fuss-Free Pink And Purple Flower That'll Thrive In Your Sunny Garden
If you're looking to add a splash of color to your garden without the hassle of something like orchids, we've got the perfect white, pink, and purple flower for you. Introducing angelonia, an eye-catching, relatively fuss-free flower which is perfect for those who garden in a zone with plenty of sun exposure. The angelonia is an ideal flower for newcomers and seasoned gardeners alike, since it typically thrives in dry weather, attracts healthy pollinators, and blooms from the late spring all the way through autumn. It can also survive high temps and humidity, in stark contrast to petunias or hydrangeas.
Angelonia, known colloquially as summer snapdragon, is lauded for its vibrant colors and basic care routine, making it perfect for those planting in flower beds, front yards, or even in pots on the porch. Let's unpack exactly how to plant and care for angelonia, and walk you through a few basic tips and tricks to keep this delicate perennial thriving in your garden for years to come.
How to plant and care for angelonia flowers in your garden
If you're planting angelonia seeds for the very first time, be sure to wait roughly two to three weeks after the last frost of the season. Once you're ready to roll, drop your seeds into some moist, well-draining soil. Provide roughly 12 to 18 inches for each seed to spread out and grow, and water with just about an inch of liquid per week. For the best results, be sure to throw down a bit of mulch after the flowers begin to show early signs of blooming, in order to hold in moisture. Beyond that, caring for your beautiful floral arrangement is as simple as keeping them in direct sunlight for six to eight hours per day. Don't worry about humidity, drought, or most bog-standard pests, as angelonia is an easygoing bloom that can survive in a variety of conditions.
Since angelonia is a perennial, especially in dry arid regions such as zones 9-11, it rarely requires repotting at the end of the season. Still, if you're looking to keep the flowers happy and healthy throughout the winter, be sure to place them in a container with good drainage, and pack it in with lots of soil and moisture. When planting fresh seeds, push them lightly into the soil, but don't cover them all the way, as the flower's number one defining trait is its addiction to sunlight.