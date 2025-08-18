The Sweet-Smelling Ground Cover That Will Add Charm To Your Birdbath

Imagine stepping into your garden to watch as birds splash around in your birdbath, taking in the sunlight and sweet smell of your flowers. Birdbaths alone can be a great place to start if you want to see more birds, but many types of flowers are among the types of plants that attract birds to your yard. When you choose a fragrant option like sweet alyssum, it's a powerful combination that both you and your feathered friends can enjoy. Not only do birds and pollinators love sweet alyssum, it makes for charming ground cover around your birdbath.

Sweet alyssum (Lobularia maritima) is a low-maintenance ground cover that can elevate the visual appeal of your birdbath, particularly when it's flowering. In bloom, in sports clusters of pale flowers ranging from white to pink, purple, or lavender. Although it offers dense ground coverage, spreading up to 9 inches in width, it can be easily paired with other flowers depending on how you plant it.

Before diving into planting sweet alyssum in your yard, it's important to note that this plant has been listed in the Invasive Plant Atlas of the United States. It's worth reaching out to local resources to learn if this is a viable plant for your yard or not. Taking the extra time to research plants before adding them to your garden can help determine if species are invasive or otherwise regarded as unwarranted, as well as learning if they can thrive in your soil type and climate.