5 Signs You Might Have A Hummingbird Family Living In Your Backyard

You don't have to be an ardent birder to be fascinated by hummingbirds. These tiny, acrobatic avians are entertaining to watch and very beneficial to your yard and garden. This is why so many people spend so much time attempting to attract more hummingbirds. Depending on where you live in North America, there are different types of hummingbirds visiting your yard. But, regardless of species, at some point they will mate, nest, and have chicks. So, how to you know if you have a hummingbird family living in your backyard? There will be signs ranging from pint-sized nests to changes in the female bird's behavior to let you know your yard has become a hummingbird household.

That said, it is worth noting that seeing hummingbirds zipping around your yard, siphoning nectar from your flowers, or gathering around your feeders does not necessarily mean a family is living there or a female is intending to raise her brood there. In fact, these tiny pollinators may fly 20 miles or more in a day searching for food. When it comes to nesting, hummingbirds seek out areas of dense foliage as opposed to well-manicured trees. This is because the shroud of limbs and leaves offer shelter from the elements and protection from predators. Many species, such as ruby-throated hummingbirds, seek out deciduous hardwoods for their nesting sites. Trees such as oak, maple, hackberry, and sweetgum are some common examples of their preferred tree types.

If your yard does not have suitable nesting habitat, it's unlikely there is a hummingbird family living in your yard. On the other hand, if your yard provides the features hummingbirds prefer, you may have homesteading hummers. In that case, it's not only useful to know the signs pointing towards nesting broods, it is important you avoid trimming the trees and bushes until they have completed their nesting activities.