Attract More Hummingbirds By Growing These Two Types Of Lilies In Your Garden

When it comes to attracting hummingbirds to your backyards, there are plenty of things you can do to create a hummingbird haven. Finding the best place to hang a hummingbird feeder or adding a water element to keep birds cool and hydrated can boost the appeal of your yard in the eyes of these acrobatic birds. You can also add plants that attract hummingbirds to your yard and garden. Among the best plants for this duty are lilies. In particular, two varieties which are native to North America, Canada lilies and tiger lilies, are among the most popular choices for attracting hummingbirds.

Lilies are ideal for attracting hummingbirds for several reasons. For one thing, they add color to your yard, which hummers love. They are especially attracted to reds and oranges. Additionally, lilies can provide nutrition for hummingbirds, as they are a good source of calorie-rich nectar. This is no small consideration, given that hummers can burn over 10,000 calories in a day. They also attract insects, which are on the hummingbird's menu. Additionally, the height of lilies, as well as the shape of their flowers make them ideal dining dishes for hummers.

While the right lilies can draw hummingbirds to your backyard, not all lilies are attractive to these tiny avians nor does every variety of lily grow well in each USDA hardiness zone. Therefore, the key to using lilies as a way to attract hummingbirds is finding the right fit for your yard and geographic region.

