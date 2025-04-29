Where To Hang A Hummingbird Feeder In Your Yard To Keep Them Coming Back
Many people who love spending time in their yards await the arrival of hummingbirds with great anticipation. Birders along the migratory routes and seasonal homes for these tiny fast-fliers give a great deal of thought as to the best time of year to put out hummingbird feeders. However, while hummingbirds likely appreciate a free sip of nectar whenever and wherever they can get it, placement is key to make sure they stick around and appear on a consistent basis.
Being able to easily view hummingbirds as they hover around your feeder is likely your top criteria for choosing the best locale. Feeders should be placed with a clear viewing lane from windows, even if they are across the yard. If you are wanting to place feeders close to windows, 3 to 4 feet is the ideal distance. This will make it easy for you to observe them while also limiting the chances of a serious bird strike against the window. If the feeder is placed under a porch, it will also help keep the nectar cool and prevent spoilage.
However, if you want to hang your hummingbird feeder in a spot in your yard to keep hummingbirds coming back, you need to consider things like the distance from trees and flowers, in addition to windows. It is ideal to place feeders under or close to trees, because they provide shade to help keep the nectar cool, as well as plenty of perches where hummers can grab a bit of rest. That said, it is important to make sure there is enough clearance around the feeder so birds can easily access it. Flowers attract hummingbirds. So, positioning your feeder in relatively close proximity to blooming trees and plants can ensure your feeders are easily found.
Height matters with hummingbird feeders
Whether you are hanging your hummingbird feeder under a tree or porch or on a shepherd's hook, height matters. With their nimble flight skills, hummingbirds can reach nectar at any level. However, the height has more to do with what may be waiting to ambush them when they arrive at the feeder. With that in mind, it is best to hang feeders 5 or 6 feet off the ground. This way, predators cannot easily reach them from below. By the same token, if you are placing your feeder near or under a tree, be sure there is plenty of clearance between the tree and the feeder so animals such as squirrels and cats can't reach the birds from above.
It is also a good idea to place your feeder within easy distance to a water feature so hummingbirds can stay cool and hydrated and avoid putting it in a noisy area that hummingbirds will avoid. Additionally, make sure the area is fairly protected from the wind. Some porches act as wind tunnels, which makes it both difficult for the birds to feed and increases the likelihood of your feeder being blown down. This is especially important if you have a glass feeder such as a Feed Garden Outdoor Feeder hanging over a concrete or stone surface.
If you are putting out multiple feeders, you will need to consider the placement of each one. However, not only will you need to think about all of the above factors, you will also need to strategically place them to where they are close enough to attract multiple birds, but not within direct line of sight of each other. While hummingbirds will clamor about for the additional nectar, they will also spend a lot of time sparring if they can see too many other birds feeding.