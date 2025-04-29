Where To Hang A Hummingbird Feeder In Your Yard To Keep Them Coming Back

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many people who love spending time in their yards await the arrival of hummingbirds with great anticipation. Birders along the migratory routes and seasonal homes for these tiny fast-fliers give a great deal of thought as to the best time of year to put out hummingbird feeders. However, while hummingbirds likely appreciate a free sip of nectar whenever and wherever they can get it, placement is key to make sure they stick around and appear on a consistent basis.

Being able to easily view hummingbirds as they hover around your feeder is likely your top criteria for choosing the best locale. Feeders should be placed with a clear viewing lane from windows, even if they are across the yard. If you are wanting to place feeders close to windows, 3 to 4 feet is the ideal distance. This will make it easy for you to observe them while also limiting the chances of a serious bird strike against the window. If the feeder is placed under a porch, it will also help keep the nectar cool and prevent spoilage.

However, if you want to hang your hummingbird feeder in a spot in your yard to keep hummingbirds coming back, you need to consider things like the distance from trees and flowers, in addition to windows. It is ideal to place feeders under or close to trees, because they provide shade to help keep the nectar cool, as well as plenty of perches where hummers can grab a bit of rest. That said, it is important to make sure there is enough clearance around the feeder so birds can easily access it. Flowers attract hummingbirds. So, positioning your feeder in relatively close proximity to blooming trees and plants can ensure your feeders are easily found.

