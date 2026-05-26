The One Type Of Gravel To Never Use In Your Driveway

Gravel driveways are popular for a variety of reasons. They're relatively inexpensive, easy to install, and well-draining. However, there are drawbacks to using gravel for your driveway as well. For one, it can migrate or spread, messing up borders and yards, it can erode, or even wash away. Traction can also be an issue, as can removing snow from a gravel driveway. These issues can be exacerbated by using the wrong type of gravel. To that end, pea gravel is one type of you should never use in your driveway. Essentially, the very characteristics that define pea gravel make it less well-suited for driveways than other options.

As the name implies, the rocks that make up pea gravel are relatively small and round. Typically, they are between ¼- and ½-inch in diameter. They are also weathered and smooth, and come in a variety of colors. This makes it a popular decorative choice when placing gravel around backyard pools or other areas where people are stepping barefoot, and for a variety of other gravel landscaping projects.

For these same reasons, plus its relative affordability, many people choose to use pea gravel in their driveways as well. However, the very qualities that make pea gravel aesthetically appealing, namely its small size and smooth texture, are actually liabilities when it comes to creating a long-lasting, fully functional driveway.