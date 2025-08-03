What To Know Before Using Gravel In Your Next Landscaping Project

Gravel is a versatile landscaping material, but it's not a panacea. One annoying feature is its propensity for travel. "It can scatter over time, especially on sloped areas or with frequent foot traffic," says Andrey Likhman of Vandeck Builders. Another drawback is its texture. Though gravel can look appealing, sight isn't the only sense to consider. Also be sure to keep touch in mind. Likhman points out that gravel is "not ideal if you're looking for a soft surface underfoot." In other words, it might not be the right choice for the area surrounding a swing set or a spot visitors like to go barefoot — say, right beside a pool.

Additionally, Likhman recommends factoring lawn mowers and other yard tools into your decisions about gravel. "Avoid using gravel in areas that require regular mowing or maintenance with lawn equipment," he says, as gravel-lined areas "can be hard to keep tidy and may damage mower blades." Landscaping gravel can also become a safety concern if it touches these blades. A small and unassuming stone can quickly become a dangerous projectile.

Considering the habits of plants and animals in the area you plan to landscape is another wise move. Though gravel can help deter some pesky creatures, namely rodents, it's no match for burrowers such as gophers and moles. If a tunnel-digging creature has been active near your project site, it may throw your new gravel around as it goes about its daily business. Likhman also advises avoiding gravel "under trees that shed a lot of debris, unless you're okay with regular cleanup."