Avoid These Common Mistakes When Using Gravel In Your Landscaping

Gravel is a versatile landscaping tool that you can use as a grass alternative for a no-mow lawn or as a mulch for your rose garden. Though gravel can decrease your yard's upkeep, you'll still need to devote some time to preparation and maintenance. Choosing the wrong type of gravel or placing it in a spot with subpar drainage can create more work, costing you time and money. A little knowledge goes a long way in preventing these problems.

When planning a project that involves gravel, make sure your goals are realistic. Gravel is a smart choice when you need a material that can handle trampling and resist weather damage. It can also deter insects that might bother your plants. Some gravel types are relatively inexpensive, but you'll need to budget for replacing your gravel every so often. You should also devote a little time and money to weed control.

If you plan to use gravel to promote water drainage, make sure you understand how this process works. For starters, your gravel must be placed at the proper depth and monitored for problems that can cause water to pool. You should also assess how well water drains in the area you plan to use gravel. If the site is sloped or its soil has high clay content, consulting an expert is wise. A civil engineer or landscape designer should be able to help. You can also set yourself up for success by learning about different gravel varieties.

