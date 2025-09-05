How To Choose The Best Gravel To Use Around Your Backyard Pool

Gravel can serve as a beautiful and functional border around your pool, and picking the right gravel can be challenging as there's a lot to consider. Gravel not only helps the aesthetics of your pool, but it can also improve drainage, limit weeds growing around your private oasis, and improve safety as a non-slip surface. Different gravels will have different aesthetics that can change how your backyard pool looks, so you'll need to make sure you pick what works best for your taste. It's always a good idea to choose a smooth gravel that looks natural, which means there are two good options for your backyard pool: river rock and pea gravel.

These two choices not only look nice, they'll be comfortable and won't get too hot in the sun. But how do you know which one is right for you? Well, each option has different maintenance requirements that will affect how much you spend down the road, and you'll want to consider the visual appeal they present around your pool, as well as the levels of comfort they provide. For example, river rock can be more challenging to walk on as the larger rocks can be unstable beneath your feet. Pea gravel, on the other hand, is an excellent choice for comfort under your foot because of its rounded nature. Of course, these are far from being the only pros and cons when considering what gravel to use in your next landscaping project.