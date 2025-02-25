Easily Remove Snow And Ice From Your Gravel Driveway With This Household Staple
Work smarter, not harder when it comes to snow and ice removal. Using the proper tools will get you so much further in the winter. In fact, you can repurpose a common spring and summertime tool for the colder months. The humble rake makes removing snow and ice from gravel driveways much simpler. Pushing heavy, compacted snow around with a shovel will disturb your carefully leveled gravel driveway. With a rake, you can safely push dense snow off your gravel surfaces without making a mess.
Sometimes snow hides dangerous ice below, even on gravel. To get to the bottom of things, use a rake to remove and break up the snow first. After removing a decent bit of the snow on top, you can find the ice sitting below the surface. Use the rake to break up melting ice or add some salt to help it along in the process of melting. You can also use a rake in tandem with other methods, like safely melting the ice on your driveway with this household essential.
Tackle all types of winter precipitation with a rake
@theskyewolf
A basic garden rake will do the trick to break up dense snow drifts. This clever hack that makes snow removal easier than ever works great if you don't have a snowblower as an option. On TikTok, theskyewolf demonstrated how a rake allowed her to clear a gravel driveway in about 15 minutes (as shown above). The tines on the rake allow gravel to pass through, while still pushing the snow and ice off to the side. Even if you have a snowblower, it can be easy to blow gravel off your driveway or suck it up into your machine, so a rake might be the safest choice.
If you experience major winter weather, it can feel impossible to shovel any driveway out. A gravel driveway offers a unique challenge because it can be easy to push the gravel using a traditional snow shovel and make your job ten times more difficult come springtime. Rake the snow off of large drifts with a metal rake for the most durability. Remember that the best time to start shoveling snow might not be when you think, and even heavy, compacted snow will be difficult to remove with a rake. Be aware of your health and wellness, because shoveling snow can be dangerous for your heart, and the same goes for moving snow with a rake.