Easily Remove Snow And Ice From Your Gravel Driveway With This Household Staple

Work smarter, not harder when it comes to snow and ice removal. Using the proper tools will get you so much further in the winter. In fact, you can repurpose a common spring and summertime tool for the colder months. The humble rake makes removing snow and ice from gravel driveways much simpler. Pushing heavy, compacted snow around with a shovel will disturb your carefully leveled gravel driveway. With a rake, you can safely push dense snow off your gravel surfaces without making a mess.

Sometimes snow hides dangerous ice below, even on gravel. To get to the bottom of things, use a rake to remove and break up the snow first. After removing a decent bit of the snow on top, you can find the ice sitting below the surface. Use the rake to break up melting ice or add some salt to help it along in the process of melting. You can also use a rake in tandem with other methods, like safely melting the ice on your driveway with this household essential.