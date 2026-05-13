Neither Banana Peels Nor Eggshells: The Forgotten Kitchen Leftover To Use As Fertilizer

So, what is it about rice water that allows it to unlock these benefits for plants? Part of the magic comes from the starch and micronutrients that leech into the water from the rice both while rinsing and cooking it. This starch essentially fuels microbes in the soil, which then help plants absorb both nutrients and water through their roots. Secondly, small amounts of nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium end up in the rice water. In turn, these nutrients help enhance the soil. Fermented rice water actually has active bacteria growing in it, which increases the amount of beneficial bacteria in the soil.

Actually there are a few different versions of rice water. One is the water used to rinse rice grains before cooking. Believe it or not, the simple act of washing the rice results in a high percentage of the water-soluble nutrients ending up in the water. Capturing this water instead of allowing it to flow down the drain is one way to get garden-ready rice water.

Of course, the longer rice stays in contact with the water, the more nutrients will be leeched. To that end, when you are cooking rice, add a little more water than necessary, then strain the rice when done. This will leave ample rice water for your garden (and help prevent you from burning your rice). You can also utilize the water in which boil-in-bag rice is cooked for the same purpose.

As with all fertilizers and soil amendments, proper application is key. The thick starches can accumulate in the soil, binding and compacting it, affecting drainage. Some pests, like ants and gnats, are also attracted to the starch. If these become issues, dilute concentrated rice water with clean water, and consider bottom-watering potted plants, rather than misting leaves or top-watering the soil.