Don't Throw Away Eggshells, Add Them To Your Herb Garden To Watch It Thrive

Herbs are some of the most rewarding plants to grow in your garden, as medicinal plants you can grow or as a source of fresh flavor for your culinary masterpieces. Herbs are relatively easy to grow, even in old wine boxes turned into container gardens for those short on space. Most herbs don't need a lot of fertilizer and can thrive in well-drained soil under abundant sunshine. But enhancing your herb garden with a common household compost ingredient — eggshells — could help create an ideal growing environment for these little flavor bombs.

Most herbs need a neutral to slightly acidic soil to thrive, and if your pH is on the more acidic side (less than 6), you'll need to amend the soil to raise that pH to something in the 6 to 7.5 range. Many gardeners add lime to their soil to raise pH, and eggshells somewhat mimic the effects of lime due to their high levels of calcium carbonate. Don't know your soil's acidity? No problem. Soil test kits are often available free from your local cooperative extension office, or you can buy an easy-to-use tester like this soil test kit from NewTest.