Fertilize Your Garden With These Liquid Nutrient Boosters You Can Make At Home

Synthetic fertilizers can be tricky to use correctly because they're often quite potent. Even if you dilute them with plenty of water, they can burn your plants if they're applied too generously. Plus, you may need to feed fast-acting varieties to your plants every few weeks. This raises the risk of error while draining your gardening budget. Fortunately, you can make natural fertilizers at home without spending a dime. Like many organic nutrient boosters, these homemade garden additives are gentle enough that they're unlikely to burn your garden's residents, even if you dilute them imperfectly. They also nourish beneficial microbes in your soil while feeding your plants, something their synthetic counterparts don't do.

To make a wide range of natural liquid fertilizers, all you need are water, a container that can hold liquid, a lid or mesh covering for the container (to deter mosquitos), and plants that were recently harvested or uprooted. You can even make fertilizer from produce scraps or flowers you've deadheaded. For instance, use banana peels in your garden by soaking them in a pitcher of water for a week, straining off the solids, and diluting the remaining liquid with water. Adding 5 parts of water to every 1 part of this fertilizer tea works well. If you're not sure how much to dilute a DIY brew, go with a 10-to-1 water-to-fertilizer ratio.

You can turn dandelions into a nutritious fertilizer tea with a similar process, but trade the pitcher for a bucket. These lawn weeds are rich in the potassium plants need to shuttle carbohydrates through their tissues. They contain calcium, too, which helps plants grow new sets of leaves.

