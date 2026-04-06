The Real Difference Between Fertilizer And Soil Conditioner

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If your garden plants aren't doing as well as you've hoped, the conditions of the soil might be part of the problem. As far as gardening is concerned, soil often needs a little help to become the best version of itself, whether it's the nutrient balance, pH levels, texture, or the ability to properly drain or retain moisture. Correcting these issues so your plants thrive often comes down to supplementing the soil in one way or another. Fertilizers and soil conditioners are both capable of improving conditions in the garden or beneath a lawn, but they're not the same. Fertilizer adds nutrients to the soil, while a soil conditioner — a subset of soil amendments — improves the soil's structure. As one example, NPK fertilizer revitalizes garden soil by adding nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium in specific ratios, all of which can improve the health of the plants within a nutrient-boosted soil. On the other hand, a soil conditioner added to the soil can make it more porous, less compact, and manages moisture better, which again helps plants avoid receiving too much or too little water.

In some cases, both a fertilizer and a soil conditioner may come in handy for improving soil that's compacted and devoid of nutrients. Other times, you'll only need one or the other, and they're not interchangeable. Knowing what's going on with your garden soil is helpful before you decide to add anything to it to improve it.