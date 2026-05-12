Do Copper Birdbaths Really Prevent Algae Growth?

Regardless of what material your birdbath bath is made from, there is only one way to ensure it remains algae-free: Proper cleaning and maintenance. Despite the fact that copper has some properties which limit the growth of algae, without proper cleaning and frequent water changes, algae will form, even when the entire basin is comprised of copper.

Additionally, there are reasons to believe copper may not be the best material for birdbaths. For one, there is some concern that the water could become toxic if exposed too much copper for too long of a period. Although it has not been determined what, if any, amount of copper exposure would affect small birds through birdbath water, this certainly is the case with some fish in aquarium settings. And it is known that wild birds hanging around industrial waste are prone to copper toxicosis. Secondly, during winter, water is more apt to freeze in birdbaths made from metal than in those made from stone or concrete (however, concrete birdbaths may not be the best choice for winter, as they can crack and spall in frigid weather), as thin metal doesn't retain heat as well.

The bottom line is, even if you decide to go with a copper birdbath, you need to clean it regularly in order to prevent algae growth. This should be done at least once a week, preferably with a mix of water and diluted vinegar. Other measures you can take to help reduce how quickly algae forms include changing the water every other day, utilizing a circulating pump to keep water moving, andavoid putting your birdbath in direct sunlight.