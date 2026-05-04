Costco's May Garden Deals You Won't Want To Skip In 2026

May means spring is in full swing and summer is right around the corner. For many, that signals the start of gardening and lawn care. While the start of each gardening season requires a few purchases, there is certainly nothing wrong on saving money on those things you need or want. To that end, Costco has some garden deals in May that you don't want to miss.

If it looks like it's time to replace your lawn mower, one deal that can help is the Greenworks 2x24 mower, trimmer, blower combo kit. This bundle comes with a 21-inch battery-powered mower, which is considered one of Costco's best mowers according to reviews, as well as a 585 CFM blower, and 13-inch string trimmer. The package also includes four 24-volt batteries, allowing for 120 minutes of total runtime. This array of tools allows you to not only mow the yard, but also trim grass and weeds in the lawn and garden, and clear debris from the garden, patio, deck, or driveway.

Through May 25, 2026, you can receive $150 instant savings off the combo. It can be purchased online or in stores. The bundle is favorably reviewed among verfied Costco buyers, so it's not only a significant savings off the regular price, the vast majority of previous purchasers are very satisfied with the products.