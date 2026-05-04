Costco's May Garden Deals You Won't Want To Skip In 2026
May means spring is in full swing and summer is right around the corner. For many, that signals the start of gardening and lawn care. While the start of each gardening season requires a few purchases, there is certainly nothing wrong on saving money on those things you need or want. To that end, Costco has some garden deals in May that you don't want to miss.
If it looks like it's time to replace your lawn mower, one deal that can help is the Greenworks 2x24 mower, trimmer, blower combo kit. This bundle comes with a 21-inch battery-powered mower, which is considered one of Costco's best mowers according to reviews, as well as a 585 CFM blower, and 13-inch string trimmer. The package also includes four 24-volt batteries, allowing for 120 minutes of total runtime. This array of tools allows you to not only mow the yard, but also trim grass and weeds in the lawn and garden, and clear debris from the garden, patio, deck, or driveway.
Through May 25, 2026, you can receive $150 instant savings off the combo. It can be purchased online or in stores. The bundle is favorably reviewed among verfied Costco buyers, so it's not only a significant savings off the regular price, the vast majority of previous purchasers are very satisfied with the products.
Longfield's Gardens Ultimate Sun & Shade Perennial Collection
Once May arrives, the threat of frost has subsided across most of the country. Additionally, the air and soil temperatures have warmed, but conditions are not as oppressively hot and dry as later in summer. That makes May the perfect time to plant perennials, the flowers you plant once and they never leave your garden.
With that in mind, Costco's deal for $25 off Longfield's Gardens Ultimate Sun & Shade Perennial Collection delivers. This assortment is chock full of some of the best perennials to plant in May. The collection includes a total of 80 plants. A combination of perennials that perform well in both sun and shade are part of the mix, providing coverage for the entire yard. It is also curated to provide an array of bloom colors. Different varieties of hostas, ferns, lilies, daylilies, peonies, and clematis, are among the plants in the selection. It also includes planting instructions for each type of plant.
This deal is available online only. However, it typically arrives at your home in less than 5 days. The discounted price is good until May 24.
Palmram Canopia Balance 8 ft. Series Greenhouse
If you are at the point in your gardening life that you are considering adding a greenhouse to your yard, now may be the time to do it. That is because Costco is offering hundreds of dollars off on the Palmram Canopia Balance 8 ft. Series greenhouses. There are 4 different models to choose from — 8x8, 8x12, 8x16, and 8x20. Discounts range from $200 on the smallest to $500 off on the largest.
While Costco offers a variety of greenhouses from cheap to sleek, the Balance series falls somewhere in the middle, with reviewers typically finding it a good value. Of course, that value is magnified by taking advantage of the discount offer, which is good until the end of May. Although the dimensions of each model vary, they all are equipped with polycarbonate panels and an aluminum frame.
These greenhouses, and thus the deal, are only available online. It typically takes 2 to 3 weeks to arrive once you order. It is worth noting that it does not come assembled, so you will have to construct it. Potential buyers are also encouraged to check to ensure it falls within the acceptable parameters of any applicable municipal codes and/or HOA ordinances before purchasing.