Costco's Greenhouses Range From Cheap To Sleek. Here's Which Ones Buyers Are Loving
Gardening is a fun and fruitful hobby. Unfortunately, depending on what USDA zone you live in, it's not always easy to find that perfect window when you can garden, and even one busy week could set you back the whole year. Thankfully, there are tools to give you more freedom to garden when you want, and get produce all year long. Greenhouses are a great way to ensure your flora, such as tomato plants, keep thriving all winter long without having to move them into your home every time it gets cold. You also have the opportunity to expand your standard repertoire of plants. With greenhouses, you can grow fruits, vegetables, and flowers that you would otherwise not be able to, thanks to the zones in which they thrive.
Greenhouses are also excellent places to start your seeds before spring officially begins. Even if you prefer to garden outside, you generally need to start germinating seeds before they go into the soil, especially if you have a short growing window. Greenhouses give you a place to do that, without taking up valuable space in your home, or requiring an investment in heat mats and solar lamps to get seeds to sprout.
There are a lot of greenhouses to choose from. Even if you stick with Costco — known for its great return policy and customer service — you face a wide range of options. It can get overwhelming quickly, especially if you aren't sure exactly what you're looking for. Thankfully, these five options are all great choices from Costco, offering premium benefits with minimal drawbacks. They are all perfect for both beginners and experienced gardeners, and they ship right to your home to make life a little easier.
Juwel Biostar 1500 Premium cold frame mini-greenhouse
If you need the effects of a greenhouse, but you're not allowed to build one on your property, or just don't have the space, the Juwel Biostar 1500 Premium is a wonderful option. It helps keep your plants warm in the winter, and it features automatic windows to ensure they don't get too hot when the sun is out. It's more of a personal greenhouse for garden plants, and goes just about anywhere on the ground. Because of its small size and simple design, it's a cheap option as well, costing about $340 per box measuring 59 by 36 by 21 inches. It's simple to set up, sturdy against the sun, and works where a larger structure might not (always check your town's or HOA's regulations). It's also a good way to protect yourself against some of the mistakes beginning gardeners often make.
This product has a 4.4 average score with nearly 600 reviews. On Costco, ChickenCoup said, "Out here we all start our flowers and vegetables in late January through February and this unit keeps some warmth in better than most ... Most of my neighbors make their own cold frames but a few of them have bought this same unit after they saw mine."
The majority of the negative reviews the product has are related to the instructions. They say the guide is incredibly complicated and none of the parts are labeled, leaving you to guess which parts you need (especially if any are missing). A few reviews mention the sizes may be smaller than claimed, and that it's a little expensive for what it is, but it may be worth it to keep your plants alive during the cooler seasons.
Palram Canopia Harmony greenhouse with starter kit
Palram Canopia's Harmony greenhouse is another great option. For just under $700, you get a 6-foot by 8-foot frame and a kit to help you get started. Generally, when you choose a greenhouse, you have to decide if you want plastic (acrylic) or glass. Plastic tends to handle stressors like impact resistance better, and be much cheaper. However, when it comes to insulation and light transmittance, glass is a clear winner.
Palram manages to find a balance between the two by giving you increased resistance to stressors like impacts while letting in a lot of the light with its clear polycarbonate thermoplastic design. However, some of the more negative reviews on Costco's site mention that it doesn't handle wind very well. Though it guarantees against 75 MPH winds, most reviews say actual resistance is quite a bit lower, so if you live somewhere with gusts above 60 MPH regularly, it might be worth checking out a different product on this list.
However, most people had positive things to say about it. Its average score is a 4.1 on Costco, with close to 1,000 reviews. One reviewer on Costco's website described their long-term use of the product, as well as why they like it. "I bought this over 3 years ago to house outside plants for the winter. Surprisingly easy to assemble for this 60+ yo. Husband helped with long or cumbersome pieces but mostly so simple. Love the picture directions ... We had storms blowing trees around, touching the ground and all was ok. Tree branch (3" dia) fall on it and all was ok. Gotta love this little house!"
Yardistry 8-foot by 10-foot greenhouse
The Yardistry Greenhouse is a pretty good size for the average gardener, and at a relatively good price at $2,000. It measures 8 by 10 feet, and features almost clear plastic panels, which isn't always easy to find. The included shelves, plant hangars, and an automatic window are all great additions for anyone just getting into gardening and unsure of what they need. You can easily keep some flora there year-round, while also having space to bring in plants that won't survive cold weather. For example, you can keep your mint thriving all winter long by bringing them into the greenhouse when temperatures start to drop.
It has a 4.6 average score and over 400 reviews. There are some problems with this greenhouse, including a ton of assembly, as it appears almost nothing was set up ahead of time when shipped out. Additionally, the measurements provided are based on the roof size, meaning the roof is a little larger than the actual footprint. The final issue is that, if not installed properly, there is a chance for leaks. It's not necessarily an ideal greenhouse for beginners.
However, most people appreciated their product, such as Inscott's review on Costco's website: "This is a great greenhouse. It took my husband and I two days to build. We read on another review about putting it on a foundation ... I suggest that if you want to stain it (recommended) you stain it before you build it. The directions were clear and pretty easy to follow. We love the look of the greenhouse and can't wait to put it to use!"
Exaco Riga professional greenhouse
The Exaco Riga professional greenhouse is another great option for your yard, especially if you're willing to spend extra money on additional features and space. This greenhouse is roughly $6,500 to start (sales drop it down to about $5,000), which can be a little expensive for some. But if the reviews are anything to go by, it's definitely worth the cost. It comes in two sizes, 10 feet by 14 feet, and 10 feet by 18 feet. It uses double-walled plastic windows, but has a design that makes it easy to set up anywhere.
The reviews on this product are quite amazing. Though there aren't many, it has a 4.5 average score with no one rating it below a 3. Most of the reviews are glowing, and there is a lot of focus on the quality of the product. For example, Malinda on Costco said, "It was obvious from the start that this greenhouse is made with quality in mind. The structure is sturdy and all of the materials and accessory pieces are top notch. We had an epic snow year hear in Salt Lake City and some crazy wind storms this winter. I never had a moments worry about my Riga. It held up like a champ ... I would not hesitate to buy this greenhouse again."
Many of the reviews reference the complicated instructions and outdated videos. Some mention that, if you miss a step, you'll probably have to take everything apart to fix your mistake. If you like the design of this one, but you want something a little larger, there is the Exaco Riga XL professional greenhouse. This one measures 14 feet by just under 20 feet. Unfortunately, this one is even more expensive, costing around $14,500 (again, watch for holiday sales).
Exaco Royal Victorian glass greenhouse
The Exaco Royal Victorian glass greenhouse is a charming building, perfect for growing plants and flowers. It comes in two size options, 10 by 15 feet and 10 by 20 feet. Its frame is aluminum, and it uses tempered glass instead of plastic for a more durable and effective greenhouse. There are a few windows you can open if the space gets too hot, and the vintage dark green color and small decorative pieces around the structure add a charming feel which can coordinate nicely with outdoor furniture and accessories.
This product has a 4.8 average score on Costco's website with just under 70 reviews. Most are positive, but there are a few negatives, mostly having to do with confusing instructions and difficulty of delivery. Though many reviewers agree that it's a little difficult to set up (the picture-heavy manual is 100 pages!), they say it's well worth it. For example, Debinthegarden on Costco gave it a full five stars and said, "Bought this last year and have enjoyed it tremendously. It has plenty of space and I'm looking forward to starting seeds this week. It's been a perfect addition to our backyard. We assembled ourselves over a couple of weekends. The hardest part was installing the roof beam."
The price may also be a negative for some, as the tempered glass raises the cost quite dramatically. For the smaller structure, you're looking at just under $9,000. But for the durability and added value like a shade cloth and misting system, and automatic thermal windows, the price is well worth it for a greenhouse that will last and look stellar in your garden.
Methodology
Costco offers a wide selection of greenhouses in all different shapes, sizes, materials, and prices. To create this list, we considered the highest-rated options on Costco's website at various price points. The five choices above were eventually picked based on the average star ratings and the pros and cons covered in the reviews. Products with detailed customer responses were preferred, as it allows potential buyers to have a proper idea of what they are getting into. Gardening is good for your health, and can provides you with many benefits in terms of food choices as well. So while some of these greenhouses might be more expensive than you thought, the cost can also be recovered over time, particularly with plants that wouldn't otherwise survive cold weather.
In addition to the price, factors like ease of set-up and use, additional features, materials, and sizes were considered. Everyone has different needs and preferences, so creating a detailed explanation of what each greenhouse has and the features it may be lacking was an important addition to this list. That way, readers could get a better idea if any one product fits their needs more than another.