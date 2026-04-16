The Best Perennials To Plant In May

When planting from seed in May, one of the keys is looking for fast-growers, especially in terms of seed-to-bloom time. Again, ideally, you are looking for plants which flower in late summer or fall. With that in mind, one of the best perennials to sow from seed during May is black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta). These popular perennials thrive in hardiness zones 3 through 11 and typically bloom from July through October. Additionally, their color, coupled with their nectar, makes them attractive to butterflies and other pollinators, while their grainy seeds provide a late-season food source for various birds. They should be planted once the soil temperature stays above 70 degrees Fahrenheit, which is typically May in most parts of the U.S.

Gaillardia (Gaillardia spp.), also known as blanket flower or Indian blanket, is one of the fastest growing perennials and grows in zones 3 through 10. It usually takes gaillardia four to five months to flower from the time the seeds are put in the ground. It has a long blooming season, stretching over summer and fall, giving first-year plants a shot at blooming. However, like most perennials, don't expect all of your first-year Gaillardia to produce flowers in the initial season. Some varieties perform better than others in that respect. Note that some varieties, like G. pulchella, are annuals and will need to be replanted each year.

One perennial that typically does bloom in its first year — producing flowers during late summer and fall — is helenium (Helenium autumnale). Not only does helenium bloom during autumn, but its rustic red, gold, and orange adds variety to your fall foliage, and is a great late-season source of nectar for pollinators. It can be grown in zones 3 to 8.