The New Costco Mower Worth Buying, According To Reviews

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If you already believe certain Costco finds are always worth buying, you may want to take a look at the Greenworks 80-volt, 21-inch poly deck self-propelled mower, new to Costco. It seems to be the first Greenworks mower with a steel-reinforced poly deck, made of a lightweight polymer instead of a stamped steel deck. This makes it lighter and less expensive than similar models, like Greenworks' earlier Gen 2 version of the 21-inch mower. It's so new at Costco that it only has a handful of ratings.

Of five people rating it so far, the new mower has a cumulative 4 out of 5 stars. The reviewer that gave it 1 star liked the mower, but had issues with the batteries. This mower isn't labeled as a Costco exclusive, but so far, there's no mention of this model on the manufacturer's website or at other retailers. At Costco, the Greenworks mower lists for $630, but was on sale for $530 at publication time. It's available at some warehouse locations and through Costco online (shipping included).

This push mower includes two batteries (2ah and 4ah), with onboard ports for both the active and the stored battery. The 4-in-1 mower, with options for side discharge, rear bagging, mulching, and even for picking up leaves. The mower also folds up for vertical storage and has LED lights for operating when a little extra light is needed.

It may be worth noting that a comparable (but slightly different) Greenworks mower sold at Best Buy has a cumulative 4.5 stars from 654 total users ranking it, so it's possible that the Costco version will rank similarly over time. Best Buy's 21-inch Greenworks mower is currently on sale for $479, but only comes with one battery.