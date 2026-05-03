Plant Honeysuckle To Invite These Two Colorful Birds To Your Yard

Flowering plants are a wonderful way to add a splash of color to your lawn and garden. They also attract pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and birds. Planting trumpet honeysuckle (Lonicera sempervirens) is a great way to do both. The vivid red and yellow flowers accent your yard's color palette, while the elongated blooms are among the best flowers to attract helpful pollinators and other creatures. In particular, trumpet honeysuckle can attract colorful birds such as hummingbirds and orioles to your yard, albeit for slightly different reasons.

Trumpet honeysuckle — also known as coral honeysuckle — yields large quantities of nectar. This, combined with its colorful blooms, makes it a go-to plant for those wishing to create a pollinator-friendly garden. However, nectar isn't the only food source it produces, as the plant puts out berries in the fall that birds love. Its thick foliage and climbing nature makes it ideal for growing on pergolas for shade, as well as providing nesting sites for birds. This combination is alluring for a variety of birds like thrushes and robins, but it is particularly enticing to hummingbirds for the color and shape of its flowers, and to orioles for both the nectar and possibly chemicals in the flower itself.

What makes trumpet honeysuckle an even more enticing option for planting in your yard is the fact it is low maintenance and versatile. Additionally, although it is indigenous to the Southeastern U.S., it can be grown in USDA hardiness zones 4-9, which is virtually the entirety of the Lower 48, as well as parts of Alaska.