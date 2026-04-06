The One Color Orioles Love (And Why)

While you may have heard that hummingbirds are attracted to the color red, they're not the only bird with a favorite hue. There's one color that's practically a magnet for orioles. Many of the most common oriole species in the United States even wear this shade as if it's a team color. Orange you glad you figured it out? That's right, orioles love the color orange.

These colorful backyard birds are drawn to the color for a number of reasons. They enjoy the sweet taste of oranges, and they'll go looking for them. Like hummingbirds, orioles enjoy a sugar-water nectar, but it's the color of the feeder that they notice. Though they might visit a red hummingbird feeder, orange is even more attractive to a Baltimore oriole and other oriole species. Placing ribbons or other orange accessories around your yard and garden is another way to pique their interest.

It's worth attracting orioles to your yard for reasons beyond the chance to enjoy their beauty. Orioles are one of the birds that serve as helpers in the garden, devouring caterpillars and insects that might otherwise be munching on your plants. In addition, Baltimore orioles in particular have beautiful songs. So it's quite pleasing to have these vibrant birds serenading you from the treetops, while they scope your yard for oranges.