12 Plants You'll Want In Your Garden To Attract Colorful Butterflies

We all know that any kind of gardening is good for your health, whether growing vegetables or ornamental flowers. But did you also know that growing a garden can be good for the health of your entire yard? Getting specific about what plants you add to your garden can attract a whole host of beneficial insects you should avoid killing, whose presence will bring health and resilience to your whole yard. One of the most beneficial and beautiful of all insects to attract are butterflies.

Part of a group of bugs known as pollinators, butterflies do the job of spreading pollen between plants which helps produce new seeds the following year. Butterflies are also exceptionally beautiful. Each species has a specific type of pattern on its wings that are often an array of different colors. These are used as camouflage against predators, to absorb heat from the sun, and to attract mates. Plus, watching them flutter among plants is one of life's many small pleasures.

Butterflies being so good, the question must be asked: What kinds of plants can you grow in your garden that will attract them most? There are a wide variety of plants that butterflies absolutely love. From nectar-filled flowers to aromatic kitchen herbs, the following 12 plants are ones to consider if you want to attract the most colorful butterflies.

