There are so many ways to set up, start, and run a garden that you can have the freedom to experiment with and explore to your heart's delight. Over time, you'll be able to find what works best for you and the USDA zone you live in, such as which plants will grow best. But sometimes, you want to break the mold and plant flowers sooner than recommended, or even try and grow something that doesn't do all that well in your zone.

While you could just plant these straight into soil when spring rolls around and hope for the best, there is another option. By starting your seeds indoors a few weeks before the last frost, you give your plants a headstart in growing, and offer them a chance to grow sturdy before they face the harsh elements outdoors. Starting your seeds indoors early can take up a bit of space and time, but it offers many perks. Two of the biggest include the ability to start on your spring gardening early and increasing the chances of your plants surviving once they are placed in the soil, allowing your garden to really thrive.

There are many different tricks and tips to help your plants germinate, including incorporating turmeric into your garden. You can still use these tricks as needed, but starting your seeds indoors offers you better control of your plant's growing environment, and therefore increases the chances of them not only germinating but also popping up happy and healthy.

