Everything You Need To Know About Your Favorite Hosta Plant

Available in a wide range of shades and sizes, hostas are best known for the luxuriant foliage they bring to shady spots in gardens — but they also bloom with beautiful, fragrant flowers. Certain types are rather diminutive in size, while others can grow to be absolutely enormous, making them a tempting prospect for those who want to fill larger spaces in their yards with the minimal amount of effort. They are also highly photogenic for those with a popular 'gram profile to maintain, and can be grown in an array of ways, be that in the ground or as part of a container garden.

Whatever reason you have to grow hostas, and however you intend to do so, this guide can help. We'll walk you through the types you can grow (based on your region and conditions), when and where to plant them, and how to care for them — including watering, feeding, pruning, and even pest-proofing tips. No stone will be left unturned in order to help you get the most out of these luscious leafy plants.