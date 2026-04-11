How To Transform An Old Sink Into A Gorgeous DIY Water Feature

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If you've recently remodeled the bathroom or kitchen, you might be wondering what to do with that old sink that's still in good shape but no longer needed in the house. Since it's already designed to hold water, and has holes in all the right places, it's actually an ideal vessel to transform into a DIY water feature for your favorite outdoor space. A sink transformation project is a head-turning way to add water to your garden, whether you prefer a bubbler-style fountain, a DIY recirculating birdbath, or a basin that catches water dripping from above. If the faucet spout has an interesting look, it can be repurposed as part of your water feature, too.

Even if you don't have an old sink handy, it's not too difficult to find an affordable option at places such as a Habitat for Humanity ReStore shop or your local Buy Nothing group online. While you can plop any sink into the garden and call it a water feature, why not take things up a notch? To make things visually more interesting, look for a vessel sink or a basin with a unique style, such as an Andover Mills black ceramic sink or a colorful boat-shaped glass vessel sink from Solidee. You could also decorate a plain white basin with mosaic tile or exterior paints.

Of course, keep your area's weather and your own needs in mind, just as you might when deciding to buy a concrete birdbath. Ceramic basins might crack in the freeze-and-thaw of very cold weather, and glass vessel sinks are more at risk if kids or large pets are about.