How To Add Native Trees To Your Yard (For Free)

Planting native trees in your yard is one way to rebuild the local ecosystem with plants that thrive in your area. Native trees attract a diverse variety of birds, providing them with shelter and even specific insects, fruits, or other foods. Many native trees are also the only larval hosts for certain moth and butterfly species. While local nurseries most likely carry native tree saplings that can thrive in your yard, in some cases, you can also get them for free, especially in the spring. In addition to helping improve your local ecosystem, free tree giveaways are a great hack for making your outdoor space look luxurious on a tight budget.

Local or state organizations, utility companies, and sometimes even the National Wildlife Federation offer free trees indigenous to your area. In some cases, you'll need to sign up ahead of time to ensure you get a tree. In other instances, as with the NWF, you may have to register as part of a community organization, like the Foundation for Environmental Education, that already partners with the tree-offering group.

Once in a while, local communities give out a number of trees to residents to plant in their own yards. If you can prove residency and have a vehicle to transport one or more saplings, you can find trees to create shade and privacy in your yard, free of charge and often without signing up in advance.