How To Create Natural Shade And Privacy In Your Backyard With A Tree Canopy

The privacy and shade your new tree canopy provides comes with responsibility. Any tree can become a hazard if it isn't planted in the right spot or maintained correctly, and you don't want branches falling on you or your neighbor. Starting your saplings right will make for a healthy canopy down the road that will need less maintenance. American Forests has a handy tree-planting guide with tips about spacing, mulching, and watering to see your saplings successfully grow into the canopy you want. Your local extension office is also a wealth of information on the trees that thrive in your particular environment and can provide you information on their planting and spacing requirements.

Once grown in, make sure you're regularly inspecting your trees for signs of disease or weakness, including not only dead branches but other telltale indicators like leaning, cankers on the trunk, and tree crowns that are droopy. And remember that some trees that seem perfect for shade and privacy may be maintenance nightmares down the road. For example, poplars are fast-growing trees you may want to reconsider planting in your yard, even though they're common shade trees found in cities. Because their wide-spreading roots can lead to cracked foundations and sewer lines, they need to be planted far from your home and require careful pruning and control of suckers so they don't take over your space. And those leafy maples that provide a lovely broad canopy all summer will have you dealing with piles of dropped leaves all fall.

Finally, don't forget to check on local tree planting rules. Some cities, counties, and even HOAs may be particular about the trees you plant in your back yard. This is because some species are more susceptible to wind throw, dropping branches, and even elevated fire risk. Make sure you understand these local rules before investing in your canopy.