The Flowering Tree You Can Plant In The Fall For Lovely Spring Shade

Planting a tree in fall does so much long-term good for your immediate surroundings. It provides a potential home to birds and small mammals, it offers shade once the tree matures enough to provide a sizable canopy, and in some cases, the tree also flowers prodigiously, adding even more beauty to your yard. The Eastern redbud (Cercis canadensis) is one such tree that ticks all the boxes when it comes to beauty, and it's one that can thrive with fall planting. Oklahomans may even recognize it as their state's tree.

As one of the earliest trees to flower each year, the Eastern redbud is often considered — like those eager first robins — a sign that spring is on its way. They're also an excellent source of nectar early in the season for some insects. Interestingly enough, redbuds are members of the pea family (Fabaceae), and after flowering, the tree produces pods that look a lot like peas. It thrives in USDA hardiness zones 4 through 9, which covers most of the United States. It usually doesn't require pruning — other than to remove dead growth or to shape it when young — so it's one of those easy-care plants that are great for beginning gardeners. It'll grow about 30 feet high and wide when mature, growing fastest when young and at a medium rate afterwards. Redbud is also a tree that can be planted in fall, provided it's done well before the first frost of the season. If you think you're falling in love with the idea of this tree, there's a bonus: Its leaves are generally heart-shaped, so there's even more to love.