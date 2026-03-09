Does Costco Price Match Patio Furniture Sets? What To Know Before Heading To Checkout

Instead of asking for a price match from Costco, take a different approach: If you find a patio furniture set you like that costs less elsewhere, check the shipping price for both retailers. Many patio furniture items ship for free when purchased from Costco online, at least within the continental United States. Setup is also often available, usually for an extra charge (though for Costco's massive Gorilla barn, setup is included). The other retailer might not offer setup or free shipping, making the final product more expensive. Also, read the return and warranty policies from both Costco and other retailers to see which has the better terms. Costco's generous return policy may make it worth your while to consider the store for other outdoorsy items as well, like a highly-rated fire pit.

While the member warehouse won't price match with other retailers, If you purchase a patio furniture set from Costco and it goes on sale within 30 days, the store may honor a price match (you need to submit a formal request). It do not honor differences in price between warehouse locations and the online shopping site, where shipping and handling fees are rolled into the final price.

Comparing all your options is one of those worthwhile tips for buying the best patio furniture for your yard. Any time you find the exact same patio furniture set at Costco and through another retailer, it may be worthwhile to check out the manufacturer's site as well, as some may sell directly to consumers. In addition, different retailers sometimes sell slightly different versions of the same item. It may be that the more expensive version is actually the model you want, making it worth the price for you.