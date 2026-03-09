Does Costco Price Match Patio Furniture Sets? What To Know Before Heading To Checkout
Big-box and warehouse stores often have a vast array of patio furniture for sale, particularly as a new spring or summer season approaches. Prices can run from hundreds to a thousand dollars or more even for a fairly basic 4-piece set, so it can pay to shop around. Once in a while, you might come across an especially good deal. Some stores such as Lowe's, Crate & Barrel, and Seasonal Concepts will match the prices found on identical furniture sets sold for less by competitors. Costco, on the other hand, does not. This doesn't mean you can't get a good deal on Costco's highest rated patio furniture finds. However, it does mean you'll want to do a little research on things like shipping fees, sale dates, and return policies.
Since patio furniture sets take up a lot of space, you may be more inclined to have the set shipped to you rather than pick it up from a retail location. If so, there's an opportunity to save money on shipping when buying a set from Costco's website. Another way to save on a specific set is to watch for sales on Costco's site or at your local warehouse location. Costco will often match its own best price offered within certain time frames, on qualifying items, as long as you have proof of purchase.
Getting the best Costco deals on patio furniture
Instead of asking for a price match from Costco, take a different approach: If you find a patio furniture set you like that costs less elsewhere, check the shipping price for both retailers. Many patio furniture items ship for free when purchased from Costco online, at least within the continental United States. Setup is also often available, usually for an extra charge (though for Costco's massive Gorilla barn, setup is included). The other retailer might not offer setup or free shipping, making the final product more expensive. Also, read the return and warranty policies from both Costco and other retailers to see which has the better terms. Costco's generous return policy may make it worth your while to consider the store for other outdoorsy items as well, like a highly-rated fire pit.
While the member warehouse won't price match with other retailers, If you purchase a patio furniture set from Costco and it goes on sale within 30 days, the store may honor a price match (you need to submit a formal request). It do not honor differences in price between warehouse locations and the online shopping site, where shipping and handling fees are rolled into the final price.
Comparing all your options is one of those worthwhile tips for buying the best patio furniture for your yard. Any time you find the exact same patio furniture set at Costco and through another retailer, it may be worthwhile to check out the manufacturer's site as well, as some may sell directly to consumers. In addition, different retailers sometimes sell slightly different versions of the same item. It may be that the more expensive version is actually the model you want, making it worth the price for you.