Costco's Massive Barn Shed Could Transform Your Backyard — Unless You Live In This State

If you are in the market for more outdoor storage, you may be considering various Costco or Sam's Club sheds. It's an upgrade that could add value to your home by providing additional space for storage and entertaining. One option that stands above the crowd is the two-story Goliath model from Gorilla Shed, available at Costco. This massive barn shed is available through Costco Next, complete with delivery and installation. That's great news, given its size and price tag, unless you live in Florida, where it is not available.

As noted at Costco's product site, "this shed is not available in Florida." According to the company's FAQ page, that's due to a number of hurricane-related hardware regulations, which are not available features on the Goliath.

So, what makes the Goliath stand out? For starters, as the name implies, its size. This shed comes in nine different dimensional configurations. All models are 16 feet wide, but the lengths vary from 16 to 32 feet. All Goliath sheds are two-story, with a full second story floor and stairs included in the cost. The lower floor has 8-foot walls and the entire structure has 16-inch spacing between studs for extra strength and support. Prices range from about $15,000 to about $25,000, depending on the model and where it's being delivered. Options such as skylights, larger windows, ridge vents, workbenches, a leveling package, and permit services are available for additional fees.

Goliath and other Gorilla Sheds are part of the Costco Next program, connecting Costco members directly with brands and manufacturers for exclusive products. This means the barn shed is carried, delivered, and installed by Gorilla Shed, not Costco. Because it's sold through Costco Next, in addition to not being available in Florida, this shed is not eligible for Costco's Executive Membership benefits, including its 2% rewards program.