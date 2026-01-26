Costco's Massive Barn Shed Could Transform Your Backyard — Unless You Live In This State
If you are in the market for more outdoor storage, you may be considering various Costco or Sam's Club sheds. It's an upgrade that could add value to your home by providing additional space for storage and entertaining. One option that stands above the crowd is the two-story Goliath model from Gorilla Shed, available at Costco. This massive barn shed is available through Costco Next, complete with delivery and installation. That's great news, given its size and price tag, unless you live in Florida, where it is not available.
As noted at Costco's product site, "this shed is not available in Florida." According to the company's FAQ page, that's due to a number of hurricane-related hardware regulations, which are not available features on the Goliath.
So, what makes the Goliath stand out? For starters, as the name implies, its size. This shed comes in nine different dimensional configurations. All models are 16 feet wide, but the lengths vary from 16 to 32 feet. All Goliath sheds are two-story, with a full second story floor and stairs included in the cost. The lower floor has 8-foot walls and the entire structure has 16-inch spacing between studs for extra strength and support. Prices range from about $15,000 to about $25,000, depending on the model and where it's being delivered. Options such as skylights, larger windows, ridge vents, workbenches, a leveling package, and permit services are available for additional fees.
Goliath and other Gorilla Sheds are part of the Costco Next program, connecting Costco members directly with brands and manufacturers for exclusive products. This means the barn shed is carried, delivered, and installed by Gorilla Shed, not Costco. Because it's sold through Costco Next, in addition to not being available in Florida, this shed is not eligible for Costco's Executive Membership benefits, including its 2% rewards program.
Why the Goliath is not available in Florida
On Costco's page for Gorilla Shed's Goliath model, it clearly states that the shed is not available in Florida. The reason given is that the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation requires DBPR-compliant steel doors, along with various improved hardware such as H-clips, rafter ties, and earth anchors, which are not part of the Gorilla Shed installation process, nor is the company equipped to provide such services and upgrades.
Florida has these rules in place because the state is prone to extreme hurricane conditions and it is not possible to properly prepare for a hurricane if a structure can't hold up to winds of 140 miles per hour or more. The vast majority of requirements in Florida's building codes are meant to address hurricane force (and higher) wind speeds. However, while the site singles out Florida, the Sunshine State isn't the only area with stricter requirements for sheds due to natural disasters. For example, cities in coastal Texas also have stricter building codes that must meet windstorm standards. Additionally, in order to be insured, any structure in those areas must furnish a certificate of compliance from the installer, certifying the structure meets specific requirements, such as impact resistant windows and doors, class 4 roofing materials, and more. So it's important to check local and state regulations before committing to purchasing a Goliath shed.
Additionally, depending on where you live, you may not be able to erect this massive shed on your property due to local ordinances and HOA rules. These restrictions typically deal with height and square footage maximums, and whether you intend to have sleeping quarters in your shed. Once again, before purchasing a Goliath shed, check your community's rules.