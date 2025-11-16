This Rugged Costco Fire Pit Looks Straight Out Of A Cabin Retreat, But Is It Really Worth The Hype?

The Sunbeam Pioneer is relatively cheap, with a price point of $829.99. This makes it one of the least expensive fire pits offered by the wholesaler, with many outdoor fire pit sets running for far above $1,000. The Sunbeam Pioneer is notably only available online, limiting potential buyers' ability to put their hands on the product. However, those who order the Pioneer online can return it at no additional cost if they are not satisfied with the product.

Although limited in its availability, owners have resoundingly positive things to say about the fire pit. One buyer and reviewer said, "I bought this fire pit because it had such good reviews. I wasn't even looking for a fire pit. Fortunately, it lived up to the excellent reviews — it was up and running within a few minutes of getting it out of the box... put off great heat, and it was useful as a table when the lid was on."

It is important to note that there are several more cost-effective options for those looking to bring fire to their backyard. This includes opting for a DIY solution using old pavers or even stones to create a more rugged fire pit. Additionally, the price of the Pioneer is comparable to the average installation cost of a custom above-ground fire pit, according to a FIXR report.