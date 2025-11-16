This Rugged Costco Fire Pit Looks Straight Out Of A Cabin Retreat, But Is It Really Worth The Hype?
Winter months can mean more time spent inside as temperatures drop, but the addition of a fire pit can quickly make your backyard a year-round oasis. While wet and cold days don't always lend themselves to starting a blaze, storing dry logs in the fall and using a log cabin technique will quickly start an inviting fire. This method does require forethought and planning, but luckily, a highly-rated Costco product can take the work out of the fire-making process.
The Sunbeam Pioneer is a faux-wood propane fire pit that has quickly become a favorite for those shopping at the wholesaler. It is important to note that the Pioneer is not a smokeless fire pit like those that have gained traction in recent years, allowing owners to burn wood without dealing with clouds of smoke. Even with this fact, the Pioneer has garnered high ratings, sitting at a nearly perfect average of 4.6 stars out of 5 with over 300 reviews. The fire pit looks like the stump of an old-growth tree, adding a woodland aesthetic to your space. The product also comes with a cover to protect the fire pit's glass beads, from which fire is produced, while not in use.
The Pioneer is one of the cheapest fire pits at Costco, but has some drawbacks
The Sunbeam Pioneer is relatively cheap, with a price point of $829.99. This makes it one of the least expensive fire pits offered by the wholesaler, with many outdoor fire pit sets running for far above $1,000. The Sunbeam Pioneer is notably only available online, limiting potential buyers' ability to put their hands on the product. However, those who order the Pioneer online can return it at no additional cost if they are not satisfied with the product.
Although limited in its availability, owners have resoundingly positive things to say about the fire pit. One buyer and reviewer said, "I bought this fire pit because it had such good reviews. I wasn't even looking for a fire pit. Fortunately, it lived up to the excellent reviews — it was up and running within a few minutes of getting it out of the box... put off great heat, and it was useful as a table when the lid was on."
It is important to note that there are several more cost-effective options for those looking to bring fire to their backyard. This includes opting for a DIY solution using old pavers or even stones to create a more rugged fire pit. Additionally, the price of the Pioneer is comparable to the average installation cost of a custom above-ground fire pit, according to a FIXR report.