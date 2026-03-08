Water Sources That Attract Owls And Birds To Your Yard, Even In Winter

Owls, like other birds and animals, need food, water, and shelter. If you'd like to help your wise feathered friends, you can offer water in your yard by employing a variety of different sources, some available at different times of the year. Birdbaths, fountains, ponds, drippers, or even a birdbath-style bubbler from Costco can all be incorporated into your landscape. But remember, that water has to remain at least partially unfrozen for it to be helpful to owls and other birds in winter. Any form of water that moves a bit will stay accessible longer as the temperatures drop, so running-water sources — whether natural or manufactured like a pondless stream — could be the best year-round option. Birds also rely on water in colder months, and when birdbaths freeze or are emptied for the winter, they may turn to common natural water sources, such as puddles, ponds, or streams, where available.

At the very least, make a point of gently breaking any ice forming on the surface of a water source each day. You can float corks in a birdbath to keep the water from freezing, or stick other lightweight floating objects, like rubber ducks, on the water in a pond or other still-water source to help break up any icy skin that forms. When it comes to your favorite nocturnal birds, an owl-friendly birdbath or water source is usually a bit deeper than the baths typically used by cardinals and house sparrows. If you offer even a single, deep birdbath with a gradually sloping basin, most birds can stand in it at a depth that feels right for them. A deeper birdbath can mean there's more liquid water, which is great under the evaporating summer sun, but it can also mean thicker ice in winter.