Help Birds Stay Hydrated In The Cold With A Simple Alternative Bird Bath

A dark-colored birdbath absorbs heat and then retains it a bit better than a light-colored one; it's not that different from how walking on a black asphalt surface on a sunny summer day can feel a lot hotter than walking on concrete or in a shaded area on that same day. The good news is that you don't have to find an actual birdbath in black; any dark vessel that holds water and is relatively shallow can serve as the birdbath basin.

One bird bath feature that makes a more comfortable environment for your feathered friends is a good foothold in the water; this can be in the form of texture, or from the dark-colored rocks you add to retain heat. If you aren't sure whether to make your new birdbath a hanging version, a pedestal bird bath, or one that you leave at ground level, here's how to decide which bird bath option is best for your yard.

While dark colors alone won't stop your bird bath from freezing when temperatures drop to the single digits, it could prolong the freezing process when the temperatures get low. Adding a float, such as a ping pong ball or slightly heavier ball, also helps, since it moves around in even a slight breeze, breaking up potential ice when it's just starting to form a thin skin on the surface. Placing a hand warmer packet underneath the basin (but not in it) also helps the water stay warm longer during cold weather. If you don't mind going outdoors a few times a day during extra cold weather, adding warm, but never boiling, water to the bird bath also helps.