How To Create A More Owl-Friendly Birdbath For Your Yard

Like all wildlife, owls need food, water, and shelter. Any space that provides these essentials in an owl-friendly format is more likely to attract more of these silent hunters. As far as water is concerned, adding a birdbath may be a simple hack to get birds to flock to your yard, but the average version, designed for smaller songbirds, could be too small and shallow for owls. Like the songbirds, owls bathe to maintain their feathers, rid themselves of pests, and cool off. You can offer owls their own personal pool, by looking for a birdbath basin that's at least two inches deep so they can get their bellies wet. You can also tailor the water's depth for the types of owls you'd like to attract.

Many owls prefer to use ground-based birdbaths, mimicking the water sources they find in nature. The bath can be an actual birdbath basin, or it could be an object repurposed for this use. In either case, choose one that's durable as owls are quite strong.