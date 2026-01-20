How To Create A More Owl-Friendly Birdbath For Your Yard
Like all wildlife, owls need food, water, and shelter. Any space that provides these essentials in an owl-friendly format is more likely to attract more of these silent hunters. As far as water is concerned, adding a birdbath may be a simple hack to get birds to flock to your yard, but the average version, designed for smaller songbirds, could be too small and shallow for owls. Like the songbirds, owls bathe to maintain their feathers, rid themselves of pests, and cool off. You can offer owls their own personal pool, by looking for a birdbath basin that's at least two inches deep so they can get their bellies wet. You can also tailor the water's depth for the types of owls you'd like to attract.
Many owls prefer to use ground-based birdbaths, mimicking the water sources they find in nature. The bath can be an actual birdbath basin, or it could be an object repurposed for this use. In either case, choose one that's durable as owls are quite strong.
Providing an owl-worthy birdbath in your yard
Much like your other feathered friends, owls prefer a birdbath basin with gently sloped sides and a surface that's not too slick. This way, they can ease toward the center to reach a depth they like. A basin from an old concrete fountain could work if you cannot find any owl-sized birdbaths. And remember that winter-worthy, durable birdbath materials are a must for any region with freezing weather. Concrete can crack, while materials such as metal, resin, or thick plastic will likely withstand winter's weather fluctuations.
Birdbath location matters even more for owls, as they cherish their privacy, so place yours in a somewhat wooded area along the perimeter of the yard, away from human activity. These stealthy hunters enjoy quiet surroundings for their bathing, so the farther from your usual backyard activities, the better. Be sure to remove any kind of netting that may pose a safety hazard for owls, particularly if you are using thrifted or alternative items like a basketball hoop in your bath design. Keep the water in your large-sized birdbath clean by changing it regularly. And if you'd like to keep owls coming to your yard even in the winter, consider installing roosting boxes for smaller species like the screech owl by early winter. This will give them a comfy spot to relax, and provide a ready-made nest come spring.