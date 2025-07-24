Is The Birdbath-Style Fountain From Costco Worth Buying? Here's What Reviews Say
Water is an essential part of a bird's survival in the great outdoors, from drinking for hydration to bathing and keeping their feathers flight-ready. Because of this, if you're wanting to build an avian haven in your garden as a simple method to attract birds to your yard, a birdbath can be a helpful addition. However, installing one doesn't have to be boring and utilitarian. Instead, you have a wide variety of styles and options for your bird-magnet water feature — and Costco's birdbath-style fountain is the perfect example of that.
Costco offers an online exclusive 16-inch Klamath bubbler fountain from Liquid Arts, which you can currently pick up for just under $400 (which is about $150 less than buying the version available from Liquid Arts directly). The Klamath basin birdbath-style bubbler fountain includes a 16-inch bubble rock column mimicking basalt, that dips down in the center to create a basin for birds to enjoy. Plus, it comes with pre-assembled pieces for an easy-install process, which is an added bonus for those who may not be as familiar with setting up a new birdbath.
When it comes to knowing what to look for in a birdbath, you want to ensure you're looking beyond the surface. After all, nobody enjoys purchasing something that seems great on paper but just doesn't deliver the right results. Looking at what other people are saying about their purchase is a great place to start. According to most reviews on the Costco website, many people are satisfied with this birdbath-style fountain because of its appearance, easy installation, and quality. At the time of writing, it has a 4.6-star rating across over 300 reviews.
The pros and cons of Costco's Klamath basin bubbler fountain
Overall, the Klamath basin birdbath-style 16-inch bubbler fountain received positive remarks in its reviews. Many people expressed their satisfaction with the visual appeal of the fountain, as well as its easy installation process and simple maintenance and cleaning needs. This is captured in the review left by username LG 4 piece, who said, "It was easy to assemble and has been running nonstop for more than a week with no issues. The fountain looks like a real rock, without the weight of a real rock." This convenience was similarly noted by Dan032263 who said that while the fountain is clearly not real rock, "That said, we had a real rock bubbler before, and they are a pain in the butt to maintain," preferring the mobility of this lighter-weight plastic version.
This sentiment was shared by others who bought the Klamath fountain. Many reviewers also left notes about the local wildlife too, such as Rustychiuli, who wrote, "Birds love this fountain, I would recommend."
While many people seemed pleased, even some of the highly-rated reviews made notes about the process of refilling. Desertduo had high remarks for the fountain's visual appeal, but noted there was no float to avoid motor burnout. They purchased the parts to add one separately, a route many other purchasers took to avoid this potential downside. Other purchasers also included in their reviews that they had to refill the bubbler often and had concerns about the pump getting too low on water. While not every person may have the same experience with this birdbath-style fountain, these are important details to keep in mind when considering day-to-day maintenance and how often to clean your birdbath.
Methodology
To determine if the Klamath basin birdbath-style bubbler fountain was worth buying, Outdoor Guide researched the fountain itself while also reading the reviews available on Costco's website. Even with the same product, different people can have different experiences, and we wanted to consider all perspectives.
The Klamath fountain received mostly positive reviews, with many of the reviewers noting their satisfaction with the fountain. However, we wanted to look beyond the surface of each rating, diving into each review to understand the features consumers did and didn't like. Beyond that, we also wanted to see if those who had left positive reviews mentioned any downsides to their purchase.