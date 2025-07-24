Is The Birdbath-Style Fountain From Costco Worth Buying? Here's What Reviews Say

Water is an essential part of a bird's survival in the great outdoors, from drinking for hydration to bathing and keeping their feathers flight-ready. Because of this, if you're wanting to build an avian haven in your garden as a simple method to attract birds to your yard, a birdbath can be a helpful addition. However, installing one doesn't have to be boring and utilitarian. Instead, you have a wide variety of styles and options for your bird-magnet water feature — and Costco's birdbath-style fountain is the perfect example of that.

Costco offers an online exclusive 16-inch Klamath bubbler fountain from Liquid Arts, which you can currently pick up for just under $400 (which is about $150 less than buying the version available from Liquid Arts directly). The Klamath basin birdbath-style bubbler fountain includes a 16-inch bubble rock column mimicking basalt, that dips down in the center to create a basin for birds to enjoy. Plus, it comes with pre-assembled pieces for an easy-install process, which is an added bonus for those who may not be as familiar with setting up a new birdbath.

When it comes to knowing what to look for in a birdbath, you want to ensure you're looking beyond the surface. After all, nobody enjoys purchasing something that seems great on paper but just doesn't deliver the right results. Looking at what other people are saying about their purchase is a great place to start. According to most reviews on the Costco website, many people are satisfied with this birdbath-style fountain because of its appearance, easy installation, and quality. At the time of writing, it has a 4.6-star rating across over 300 reviews.