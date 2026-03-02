Plants That'll Help Keep Snakes Out Of Your Yard

Although there are actually some benefits to having snakes in your yard, such as rodent control, most people would just as soon not have serpents slithering across their lawn. With that in mind, it is helpful to pay attention to the types of plants you use when landscaping and in your garden. That's because some plants can attract snakes, while others are known to repel them. If you're hoping to keep snakes out of your yard, focus on planting the latter. Luckily, there are a wide range of such deterrent plants, ranging from rosemary to holly bushes.

Plants often attract snakes because they offer shelter, shade, moisture, and ample hunting opportunities. However, many plants have the opposite effect: They emit odors snakes find offensive, taste bad, contain toxins, or make it difficult or uncomfortable for snakes to move or see. As a result, snakes tend to avoid areas where plants with these characteristics are grown.