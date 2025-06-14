Why You May Want Snakes In Your Yard And How To Attract Them

If you're scared of snakes, attracting them to your yard may seem like a nightmare. However, while snakes have garnered a bad reputation of being frightening, they're actually an essential part of the ecosystem, and they can be a helpful visitor in your garden. In fact, there are many benefits to having snakes in your yard, from natural pest control to a healthy, thriving ecosystem that's rich in biodiversity. You can attract more snakes to your yard by providing them with food, water, and shelter.

Before trying to attract more snakes to your yard, it's important to brush up on some wildlife safety. You should never handle wildlife of any type, including snakes. Watching the wildlife visiting your yard can be an exciting time, but it's important to do so from afar. Handling wildlife like snakes can be dangerous for not just you but the animal as well. Even if you're avoiding venomous snakes, wild animals can still deliver painful bites or injuries with a risk of infection. If you encounter a wild animal, snake or not, you should give the animal the space they need. You should ideally stay at least 6 feet away from snakes if you encounter them.