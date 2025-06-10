Keep Snakes Out Of Your Yard With A Clever Gravel Tip
If you've ever found a snake slithering along your windowsill or up your driveway, you'll probably understand the need to take precautions against these creatures. Most snakes aren't venomous, and even the overwhelming majority of venomous snake bites don't result in death, but for whatever reason, these cold-blooded creatures give us the creeps. While it's good to have snakes around to control rodent and insect populations, maybe you just don't want them in your yard, which is understandable enough. One of the best ways to keep snakes off your property is to put down gravel.
Snakes tend to seek refuge in shaded, soft places, especially when it's hot, because they have trouble regulating their body temperatures on their own. That's why mulched hedges and potted plants might be among some of the things attracting snakes to your yard. The creature's attraction to shady plants often draws them closer to the foundations of houses, where they can find openings through which to enter. They also find holes that have been burrowed by other animals, like rodents and badgers, and hide in those. In the evenings, when the air starts to cool, snakes often seek warm, flat surfaces like stone walkways to absorb the heat. Gravel can fix all these problems and make your yard as snake-proof as possible. And, if they do enter the gravel-filled area, it will be easier to spot them when compared to mulch, which they can hide in.
How to snake-proof your yard with gravel
You don't need to follow these tips in any particular order, as long as you start by buying the right amount of sharp, small pieces of gravel. You want jagged stones that will be harder for your backyard serpentines to slither across or rest on. If the stones are too large and smooth, they could have the opposite of the desired effect.
Pouring gravel along the base of your fence should help prevent snakes from slithering through. If you have snake holes in your yard, you should fill them in with gravel. Then, you should pour gravel along the edges of water features, because snakes are going to want to drink from them. If you have any stone walkways made up of flat or smooth stones, replace them with gravel. If there are any shady spots under trees, plants, or perhaps under your porch, you might consider blocking them off as well. You also want to make sure you block snakes from accessing their food sources by pouring gravel at the bases of bird houses and feeders.
Once you have completed your snake-proof gravel operation, consider other options for warding off snakes. Make sure that you store your pet food inside, cut tall grass, and remove possible shelters like woodpiles. There are also several natural oils that you can use to stop snakes from slithering in your garden.