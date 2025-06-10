Keep Snakes Out Of Your Yard With A Clever Gravel Tip

If you've ever found a snake slithering along your windowsill or up your driveway, you'll probably understand the need to take precautions against these creatures. Most snakes aren't venomous, and even the overwhelming majority of venomous snake bites don't result in death, but for whatever reason, these cold-blooded creatures give us the creeps. While it's good to have snakes around to control rodent and insect populations, maybe you just don't want them in your yard, which is understandable enough. One of the best ways to keep snakes off your property is to put down gravel.

Advertisement

Snakes tend to seek refuge in shaded, soft places, especially when it's hot, because they have trouble regulating their body temperatures on their own. That's why mulched hedges and potted plants might be among some of the things attracting snakes to your yard. The creature's attraction to shady plants often draws them closer to the foundations of houses, where they can find openings through which to enter. They also find holes that have been burrowed by other animals, like rodents and badgers, and hide in those. In the evenings, when the air starts to cool, snakes often seek warm, flat surfaces like stone walkways to absorb the heat. Gravel can fix all these problems and make your yard as snake-proof as possible. And, if they do enter the gravel-filled area, it will be easier to spot them when compared to mulch, which they can hide in.

Advertisement