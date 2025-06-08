The Low-Maintenance Plant To Grow If Snakes Are Taking Over Your Lawn

Lemongrass is named for its lemon fragrance, which comes from citronella, an oil that can disorient snakes. The oil is believed to produce an aromatic and physical barrier against snakes by interfering with their ability to sense what is around them. Lemongrass works best when you plant it along the borders of your property, next to doorways, and near parts of your foundation where snakes could slither in. Using other repellent methods, like spraying one common scent in your garden, will further help stop snakes.

The plant is great for patio spaces because it also repels mosquitoes, flies, and ticks. Your pets will even appreciate the plant because it wards off fleas. But don't let them ingest it, as it can be toxic. For those who live in rural environments, you won't have to worry about deer munching your lemongrass because they also shy away from its strong aroma.

Whether lemongrass will grow perennially depends on environmental factors. When planting lemongrass, you want to make sure to get it in the ground after the last frost because this herb is very susceptible to low temperatures. If you live in a place where the nighttime temperature drops below 40 degrees Fahrenheit for part of the year, it's best to move the plant into a pot and keep it indoors when the cold weather hits. The herb prefers rich soil with good drainage, and it needs to be watered regularly.

