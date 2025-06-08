The Low-Maintenance Plant To Grow If Snakes Are Taking Over Your Lawn
Despite popular belief, a snake hiding in your yard isn't usually bad news. Snakes help support biodiverse ecosystems by controlling rodent and insect populations, so there are several types of snakes you'll actually want to see in your garden. But there are also a few reasons why you might not want to have snakes on your property. A bite from any of the approximately 30 species of venomous snakes living in the United States can be life-threatening (fortunately, the vast majority of people who are bitten by venomous snakes survive). But some folks just want to keep snakes away from their chicken coops or houses. If you find it necessary to rid your property of snakes, your local ecosystem will benefit if you can find a way to deter them without killing them. That's why some folks plant lemongrass (Cymbopogon citratus) in their yard.
Lemongrass is native to Southeast Asia and grows best in warm environments. The plant holds a special place in the folk tradition of Hoodoo, which has roots in West Africa. Practitioners believe that lemongrass possesses the ability to cleanse and protect spaces from harmful influences, so it's fitting that the perennial herb can potentially repel serpents.
How lemongrass repels snakes and other pests
Lemongrass is named for its lemon fragrance, which comes from citronella, an oil that can disorient snakes. The oil is believed to produce an aromatic and physical barrier against snakes by interfering with their ability to sense what is around them. Lemongrass works best when you plant it along the borders of your property, next to doorways, and near parts of your foundation where snakes could slither in. Using other repellent methods, like spraying one common scent in your garden, will further help stop snakes.
The plant is great for patio spaces because it also repels mosquitoes, flies, and ticks. Your pets will even appreciate the plant because it wards off fleas. But don't let them ingest it, as it can be toxic. For those who live in rural environments, you won't have to worry about deer munching your lemongrass because they also shy away from its strong aroma.
Whether lemongrass will grow perennially depends on environmental factors. When planting lemongrass, you want to make sure to get it in the ground after the last frost because this herb is very susceptible to low temperatures. If you live in a place where the nighttime temperature drops below 40 degrees Fahrenheit for part of the year, it's best to move the plant into a pot and keep it indoors when the cold weather hits. The herb prefers rich soil with good drainage, and it needs to be watered regularly.