This Common Garage Item Makes A Surprisingly Good Garden Trellis Alternative

While repurposing an old wooden ladder into a garden trellis is a fairly straightforward affair, there are some things to keep in mind before you proceed. Before you begin, remove any nails, screws, or other sharp objects that might be sticking out from the wood. If your ladder is exceptionally worn down, consider sanding the wood to make it safer for handling and transport. A weather resistant sealant or exterior paint job can also help to refurbish the wood and extend its outdoor lifespan.

Finally, be sure to consider your positioning strategy. Many fast-growing vines require full sun to bloom to their fullest potential, so you may need to angle your trellis where it can receive the most warmth. Leaning your new trellis up against a fence or toolshed should provide the classic vertical garden effect, but might invite too much shade. For a freestanding option, use an A-frame sturdy enough to withstand both the climbers and blustery weather, or use a few extra pieces of wood as bracing. You can even turn something like a swimming pool ladder into an A-frame trellis. Continue the theme by using an old ladder as a plant wall in Jasmine Roth's DIY trick to add curb appeal.

When planting, you'll want to position climbers a few inches up from the base of the ladder, and gently guide your stems toward the rungs as they grow. Consider adding chicken wire to help tendrils and rootlets find a hold. Over time, foliage will weave through the steps of the ladder effortlessly, creating a layered vertical display.