Jasmine Roth's DIY Trick Adds Instant Curb Appeal To Your Front Yard

It can be a bit intimidating adding a bold or fun statement to the front of your home, where the world can see it. But that doesn't mean you have to be stuck with a plain square of green grass, though! Building a DIY plant wall is a great way to liven up the front of your house, and HGTV's Jasmine Roth has a fantastic idea to easily DIY this living art piece to create more curb appeal. You don't need fancy materials or tools — her neat trick allows you to repurpose an old ladder to create a living plant wall attached to an outside wall of your house.

Either the rungs or the frame of the ladder, depending on which way you orient it, will support small flowerpots. When mounted on the front or porch wall of your home, this DIY living wall adds personality to your home. Depending on the plants you choose, this can be a great way to introduce color to a space that is otherwise difficult to decorate. Roth's ladder plant wall combines simple wood with fresh green plants for rustic appeal, with metallic accents to tie in to the more modern aesthetic of the rest of the home.

Your ladder does need to be in decent shape in order to support plants securely, so avoid ladders that have rotted or are significantly damaged. Wooden ladders are easier to work with and customize, but you can try this DIY project with other materials if you prefer. Roth used two straight ladders, which she then mounted directly to the wall. However, this DIY can be modified to make use of an A-frame ladder instead, if that's what you have on hand.