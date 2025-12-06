A Fast-Growing Vine You Should Reconsider Planting For Extra Privacy

Unless you live in a secluded area with your nearest neighbors a mile or more away, you've likely considered adding some extra privacy to your yard. Perhaps your neighbors spend a lot of time outside, and so do you. Maybe you get along, maybe you don't, but you likely prefer not feeling like you're under the watchful eye of others when you're enjoying a relaxing evening reading in your backyard oasis or hanging out with guests under your shaded pergola. To add natural privacy, consider planting vines that spread along fencing that lacks sufficient privacy, or use your pergola or porch to create a more enclosed space. Before you opt to plant some wild cucumber, which Wisconsin Horticulture describes as an excellent choice for covering pergolas, fences, and more, consider the problems this plant could bring.

Before using any plant in your yard, it's important to do some research to find out how quickly it grows, how easy it is to control, and if it's safe for your family and pets. While wild cucumber may grow fast and enjoy clinging to fences and walls, there are some negative aspects you should know about this plant.