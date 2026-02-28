2 Hydrangea Plants That Thrive In The Shade (And 3 That Need Sun)

If you are considering adding hydrangeas to your landscaping, you may think you have the perfect spot picked out. However, choosing where to plant hydrangeas in your yard isn't just about where you'd like to see them. It is also about meeting the plant's needs in terms of sunlight or shade. Making the right choice in this regard is crucial. The vast majority of hydrangea plants like a spot with morning sun followed by shade in the afternoon. But, all is not lost if your chosen spot doesn't meet that criteria, as some hydrangea plants thrive in shade while others can handle full sun.

With that in mind, it's important to choose the right type of hydrangea for your yard — at least for the portion of your yard in which you wish to plant them. That may mean utilizing multiple varieties, as shade and soil conditions can vary substantially in different sections of your yard. So, be sure to note the amount of shade or sun in each spot you hope to put hydrangeas in before choosing your plants. Otherwise, you may find your hydrangeas struggling to grow.