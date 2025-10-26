A Beautiful Hydrangea Variety That'll Fill Your Garden With Stunning Fall Foliage

Fall is a great time to plant an oakleaf hydrangea, as is spring. When it comes to selecting a site for your plant, pick an area that has acidic, well-draining soil, and receives a good amount of sunlight. The area should also have plenty of open space to allow the plant to mature to its maximum width of 6 to 8 feet.

Once you have selected a site and purchased plants, use a Spear Head Spade or similar gardening shovel to dig a hole about twice as wide and a little deeper than the root ball. Next, take the plant out of its container and loosen its roots before planting. Then, put the plant in the center of the hole with the root ball sticking up just a bit above the surface of the soil. Backfill the hole, tamping down the area to remove air pockets, and cover the base of the plant with 2 or 3 inches of mulch.

Although oakleaf hydrangeas are not exactly maintenance-free plants, they're not too difficult to manage. Regularly check and amend the soil to maintain an acidic pH, and don't forget to water regularly. Fertilizing typically isn't necessary. Caring for hydrangeas during fall months involves little more than just watching their leaves change colors. Although some varieties require a light pruning at this time of year, oakleaf hydrangeas do not. If you want to remove the dead flowers, you can. But don't prune anything beyond deadheading and dead branches, as the following season's blooms will emerge from old wood — not new growth.