Campers Say These 13 Costco Finds Are Always Worth Buying

There are a lot of essentials to pack for a camping trip. Luckily, many campers find that a Costco run can check off some highly rated and necessary items in one go. And it's not just the expected pocket snacks and easy meals: Campers found big‑ticket gear like tents, sleeping cots, coolers, and seating. Getting all this in one lap around the warehouse is a big time-saver for the weekend warrior. Bear in mind that Costco camping gear is best for car camping rather than a multi-day backpacking trip, though some ultralight items can be scored there as well.

The items below came highly recommended from experienced Costco‑savvy campers (including myself). Costco scores include roomy tents with built‑in lighting, folding chairs reviewers actually felt supported in, functional rolling coolers, and bin storage that makes gearing up for a trip much more dialed in.