The 5 Most Forgotten Camping Essentials (And What To Use Instead)

Camping is an exciting event. There's something quite amazing about getting the chance to enjoy the great outdoors and breathe in the fresh air without having to deal with the stresses of daily life for a few days. However, the process of packing up for your adventure can be quite the opposite. Even if you are a meticulous planner, it's easy to forget one or two things you'll need for your camping trip. While you may remember the big stuff, some of the most forgotten equipment includes the smaller items, like tent stakes, trash bags, and first-aid kits — all of which are still important.

When you're camping with others, there's always a chance that someone else has the items you need in their own packs. However, if it's your first time camping alone, you will want to make sure you're fully prepared. While overpacking can be just as big a problem, you definitely want to ensure you have all of the essentials before considering bringing anything else, and that means double-checking everything is packed up like it should be. Still, things can be forgotten even if you swear you saw them in your bag right before you left home to start your adventure.

If you remember these items soon enough, it's no big deal to turn around and grab them before continuing on your trip. More often, though, you won't realize you're missing essential gear until you're already set up at your campsite. Thankfully, if you do leave behind some of the most commonly forgotten items, there are alternatives that you may already have with you, or you can find in nature.

