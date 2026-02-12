3 Car Camping Essentials You'll Always Wish You Doubled Up On

Firewood and fire starters are another essential campers almost always wish they'd packed more of. Campfires are the centerpiece of many campsites as both a cooking method and as a source of light, warmth, and entertainment. Plus, it's literally human nature to keep a fire stoked. Bringing double servings of firewood, extra tinder, and more than one lighter or lighting method ensures the heart of your campsite doesn't die down. Typical campfires burn about one bundle an hour (roughly 6-7 logs or one cubic foot), or 2-5 bundles a day. Blocking the wind, keeping fires small and flames low, and burning one or two logs at a time all help stretch your firewood supply.

Bear in mind that there are campfire rules, restrictions, and bans you don't want to overlook. Transporting firewood long distances can spread diseases and pests that destroy healthy forests. A general rule of thumb is to harvest or purchase firewood within 10 miles or less of where you will be burning it, or buy certified, heat-treated firewood when you can. The firewood map by dontmovefirewood.org provides detailed links on regulations and disease risks in states and provinces throughout North America. But in general, "buy it where you burn it," is a responsible mantra.

There are other reasons you may need to think twice before bring your own firewood from home. Many parks and campgrounds prohibit gathering fallen brush or limbs near campsites because it removes habitat for plants and animals and disrupts the natural ecosystem. Most National Parks prohibit bringing in non-heat-treated wood from outside sources. Finally, before loading up firewood in your car, check local land management agencies for current fire restrictions, fire danger ratings, and to procure firewood permits and locate appropriate harvesting areas.