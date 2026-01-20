Campers Can't Get Enough Of Costco's Roomy Loveseat Camping Chair

Among the verified reviewers who like the chair, the two biggest plusses are the ease of set-up and its durability in supporting the weight it claims to. "Super strong," notes reviewer Bookwerm. "Holds me and my girl up just fine, at or above the rating for load (I am a big guy, over 250), NO sag or issues noted. Feels super solid." It also features a fully closed back and sides, versus the mesh webbing found on some camp chairs. "I like that the sides are closed in to keep the wind out," says reviewer nfrancisco.

Even among 5-star reviews, some say getting it back in the bag can be tricky. In his review, YouTuber Nick G notes the bag isn't waterproof, adding that he doesn't know of any that are. He also points out that, for solo campers, it works great to lay down in and enjoy the evening. Several reviewers say they share the double seat with their dogs, and at least one specifically bought the seat for their pup to "people watch in the front yard."

The biggest complaints concern comfort and a perception that the seat's fabric is thinner than expected. Several users say the cup holders are small, and that they may not hold a larger beverage container upright (think of the popular Stanley-style cups). But Nick G's YouTube video shows space around a can, and one reviewer noted their cupholder accommodates a larger water bottle, so it's possible the design has evolved. Overall the chair's double-seat design could help you have the best possible beach camping experience. Pair it with a versatile folding wagon sold at Costco, and cart it, and the rest of your gear, to the campsite or tailgate party.