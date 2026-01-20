Campers Can't Get Enough Of Costco's Roomy Loveseat Camping Chair
Among the must-haves for your camping trip is some sort of seating. If you prefer just a little more closeness around the campfire, Costco sells an option that may be what you're looking for. The MacSports double camping chair sells for $54.99, currently as an online-only deal. This loveseat-style piece is built like a typical folding camp chair, but with room for two adults (or three to four children) on the 42-inch seat. It features mesh accessory pockets for your phone or keys, two drink holders, and two swing-out wine glass holders in case your camping trip or fireworks viewing calls for something a little special. With about 270 verified purchasers reviewing it, it's got a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Over 95% of those reviews are 4 or 5 stars, with the vast majority of reviewers giving it a full 5 stars for its durability and storage features.
The chair weighs 11.7 pounds, yet holds up to 450 pounds, so the material and steel frame are designed for durability. It chair folds into a rectangular carrying bag for easier packing and porting it to your campsite, festival, or other event. Customers appreciate that the bag features duffle bag-style carrying handles, but some note that backpack-style straps would have been a nice touch for carrying the chair over longer distances.
Very durable, but some features disappoint
Among the verified reviewers who like the chair, the two biggest plusses are the ease of set-up and its durability in supporting the weight it claims to. "Super strong," notes reviewer Bookwerm. "Holds me and my girl up just fine, at or above the rating for load (I am a big guy, over 250), NO sag or issues noted. Feels super solid." It also features a fully closed back and sides, versus the mesh webbing found on some camp chairs. "I like that the sides are closed in to keep the wind out," says reviewer nfrancisco.
Even among 5-star reviews, some say getting it back in the bag can be tricky. In his review, YouTuber Nick G notes the bag isn't waterproof, adding that he doesn't know of any that are. He also points out that, for solo campers, it works great to lay down in and enjoy the evening. Several reviewers say they share the double seat with their dogs, and at least one specifically bought the seat for their pup to "people watch in the front yard."
The biggest complaints concern comfort and a perception that the seat's fabric is thinner than expected. Several users say the cup holders are small, and that they may not hold a larger beverage container upright (think of the popular Stanley-style cups). But Nick G's YouTube video shows space around a can, and one reviewer noted their cupholder accommodates a larger water bottle, so it's possible the design has evolved. Overall the chair's double-seat design could help you have the best possible beach camping experience. Pair it with a versatile folding wagon sold at Costco, and cart it, and the rest of your gear, to the campsite or tailgate party.
Methodology
In attempting to provide relevant, accurate information on a specific product, we rely on a number of sources. In this case, core information comes from the manufacturer and Costco, which sells the product online. Verified purchaser reviews were analyzed for accuracy and consistency in specific product pros and cons, and we want to try and identify if 4- and 5-star reviewers also had any negative experiences with the chair. Finally we included field test information and product reviews from online social media accounts.