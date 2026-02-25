We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to issues with outdoor plumbing, the first thing that typically comes to mind is the need to protect pipes from freezing during harsh winter weather. However, there are a number of problems that can plague outdoor plumbing throughout the year. While some of these issues may be more common in homes with yards and gardens, others can happen to any house or apartment with running water and outdoor space. From leaky faucets to root-filled sewer pipes, there are ways to avoid these common outdoor plumbing issues before they cost you.

One of the most common challenges is leaky faucets. Faucets leak for simple reasons — the rubber seals, washers, and O-rings become brittle, cracked, or compressed. The first step in preventing this is to take a look at your faucets on a regular basis. This way, you can catch problems before they become too serious. If you see water dripping or evidence of damp areas around your faucet, on the wall, or on the ground below it, make the necessary repairs before a full-on leak springs. In general, it's an inexpensive DIY project to take apart the handle or spout and replace washers or seals (turn off the water source first).

There are also steps you can take to prevent leaks from happening in the first place, and prolong the life of your faucet as long as possible. The first and simplest thing to do is to not overtighten the handle when you turn off the water. Simply turn it until it is snug. Secondly, do not leave hoses attached with the water on, as the extra pressure can prematurely wear out your faucet. Finally, be sure to cover outdoor faucets in winter to prevent freezing and in summer to prevent UV rays from damaging rubber seals.